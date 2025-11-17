Butterfly- fly- fly

By Geetanjali Sharma

This festive season was such a delight. With friends throwing extravagant parties and family getting together at home, every day felt like a celebration. Between dressing up and decorating the house with marigold flowers and tea lights, time went by fast.

Now, with mood finding its routine back in tune with daily hustle, I breathe the freshness of a cold winter. The sun beginning to feel sweet and greens glowing in its light, every morning feels like a dream with fluttering butterflies wanting to swallow the best of nature there is. Dancing through the garden, it’s a delight to watch them live up their beauty.

Once, I reckon the day was bright, and the year was the early 2000s, when my grandfather was still around – chirpy and charmed by his own humour. He cherished nature like a glass of fine wine. In his study or at lunch, he kept a bottlebrush in a glass of water next to him.

His was the garden I grew up running through. Butterflies were his favourite subject when colours and patterns of all sorts came into play. His obsession with keeping a healthy garden was indicative of his love for life, growth and nature.

A desired lifestyle isn’t always the case for many, but being able to write about moments like these feels so rewarding. From listening to my grandfather talk so eloquently about the importance and beauty of butterflies, to now watching my baby point at them without a pause–it feels like a full-circle moment.

In the spiritual realm, noticing butterflies is a sign of rebirth, growth and new beginnings. Here, it’s amazing how we spot many flying around a traffic jam and ignorantly move past without noticing what novelty it is to have them like this.

These little creatures truly fill our hearts with joy and excitement anytime they come dancing around, single-toned or multi-hued. Next time you spot them, remember your childhood memories of being around nature and, for a fleeting moment, ride their wings.

(Geetanjali Sharma is an author and communications specialist. She holds a post-graduate degree in international communication from Macquarie University, Australia.)