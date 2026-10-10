Buyer–Seller Meet takes Centre Stage at CII Uttarakhand Expo 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 9 Oct: The second day of the 7th CII Uttarakhand Industrial Summit & Expo 2026 witnessed a key highlight with the Business-to-Business Vendor Development and Registration Programme, bringing together major Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and small and medium manufacturers from Uttarakhand and across the country. The session provided a valuable platform for MSMEs to understand procurement processes and explore potential business opportunities.

Leading organizations such as the Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and THDC India Limited shared insights into their procurement requirements and processes, enabling MSMEs to align their capabilities with the needs of these industry giants.

Anirudh Gupta, Director, G B Springs Private Limited emphasized that Uttarakhand’s MSMEs have immense potential to cater to the procurement needs of leading PSUs and Indian Railways. He highlighted the substantial opportunities available for collaboration, which can drive the growth of MSMEs in the state.

Key speakers at the session included Raman Kumar Jain, Asst. Materials Manager, Rail Coach Factory – Kapurthala, Hardyal Singh, Dy. General Manager, Punam Singh, Addl. G.M, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Haridwar, and R.K. Kataria, DGM, THDC India Limited, Rishikesh.

The event witnessed active participation from over 50 MSME industry representatives, providing an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovative solutions. Outstanding exhibitors were also felicitated for their exceptional displays and contributions to the expo.

The CII Uttarakhand Industrial Summit & Expo 2026 continues to serve as a pivotal platform for fostering industrial growth, strengthening business partnerships, and enhancing MSME engagement with major industry players. The event is set to drive further collaborations, facilitating sustainable development and economic progress in the region.