Doon University ‘Meet the Author’ event

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: The Department of English at Doon University, through its literary society ‘Elysian’, organised a special literary event titled ‘Meet the Author’ featuring renowned academician and author Prof Vikas Sharma on Thursday. Sharing facets of his literary career with the young students of the university, Vikas Sharma addressed the gathering during the evening session on the opening day of his three-day academic tour.

Speaking extensively about his celebrated novel ‘All Her Fires’, Vikas Sharma observed that the younger generation cannot be defined through a single stereotype, as they embody complex contradictions, aspirations, struggles, and evolving values. He urged the Gen-Z to discern carefully and choose between reels and realities. Turning to his latest novel, ‘Love, Faith and War’, he explored the intricate interplay between modernity, individual freedom, ambition, and human emotions, asserting emphatically that war is not the real solution for anything.

The interaction offered students and the literature enthusiasts a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the author, gain insights into the nuances of literary creativity, and understand the lived experiences and perspectives of a seasoned writer. Towards the conclusion of the function, he recited several of his poems and fielded questions from students, research scholars, and faculty members alike. Prof Chetna Pokhriyal, Dean of Languages at Doon University, extended a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the author for candidly sharing his literary journey.

The conference hall was packed with enthusiastic young faces eager to engage with the visiting novelist. Spearheaded by Nayonika Chakrawarty, president of the Literary Society ‘Elysian’, the initiative succeeded in delivering an enriching academic and literary experience. Thrilled to have the novelist amidst them, students enthusiastically clicked selfies and collected autographs on their copies of his novels as the session drew to a close.