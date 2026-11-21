Garhwal Post Bureau

UDHAM SINGH NAGAR, 19 Nov: A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a child marriage in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, with the groom and four others booked under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, following an intervention by child rights organisations.

According to a statement issued by Just Rights for Children (JRC), India’s largest civil society network working for child protection, the marriage took place on Nov. 18 in Gadarpur block. Both the girl ’s and groom’s families are residents of the same village. The incident came to light after the Institute for Social Development (ISD), an NGO partner of JRC, received information about the marriage of the minor girl and alerted Child Helpline 1098.

Following the alert, an intervention team comprising members of ISD and the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), both partner organisations of JRC, reached the village on the evening of Nov 18. By the time the team arrived, the marriage ceremony had already been conducted at the girl ’s residence. The team subsequently sought action against those responsible for facilitating the marriage and coordinated with the authorities for the rescue of the girl .

The minor was rescued and shifted to a one-stop centre for care and protection, while the 25-year-old groom was taken into custody. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against five individuals, including the groom and family members, under Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Under the provisions of the Act, a girl below the age of 18 years is considered a child, and an adult man contracting marriage with a minor girl is liable for punishment. The law also provides for penal action against individuals who solemnise, promote, facilitate or permit child marriages.

Commenting on the incident, Binduvasini, Project Director of the Institute for Social Development, said child marriage is a punishable offence and cannot be justified on the grounds of tradition or social customs. She said the marriage of a minor girl to an adult man amounts to a violation of her rights and that all those responsible must be held accountable under the law. She also welcomed the prompt action taken by the police and stressed the need for greater public awareness and reporting of such cases.

According to JRC, its network of grassroots organisations has prevented more than six lakh child marriages across the country since 2023. In Uttarakhand, where the network works through four NGO partners across all 13 districts, a total of 2,227 child marriages have been prevented during the same period.