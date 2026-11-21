Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: A three-day International Peer Learning Workshop on Infrastructure Asset Management for Sustainable Development began in Dehradun on Thursday with the objective of promoting effective, efficient and sustainable management of public infrastructure and assets in Uttarakhand. The workshop, being held from Nov 19 till 21, is being organised under the joint aegis of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and its partner institutions in India. It has brought together local government and administrative officials from Uttarakhand and other Indian states, along with international experts and representatives from several Asian and African countries.

The workshop aims to facilitate the exchange of global experiences, innovations and practical approaches for better management of public infrastructure and assets, while helping develop strategies for their effective implementation. Discussions are focused on improving the planning, construction, operation, maintenance and long-term utilisation of public assets.

For a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, the construction of roads, drinking water systems, irrigation infrastructure, public buildings and healthcare facilities is important, but ensuring their regular maintenance, preservation and optimum utilisation is equally critical. With limited financial resources, efficient management of public assets is considered essential for balanced and sustainable development.

As part of this approach, the Uttarakhand government has been working towards integrating Infrastructure Asset Management (IAM) into its planning and development framework. A key milestone in this direction was the first international peer learning workshop held in Dehradun from October 13-17, jointly organised by the State government, UN DESA and the Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (CPPGG). One of the major outcomes of that initiative was the preparation of six Asset Management Action Plans (AMAPs) by teams from different government departments.

Building on that foundation, the current workshop is focusing on the implementation of these action plans, the practical challenges involved and the institutional mechanisms required for their success. Participants are sharing experiences on strengthening asset management through robust institutional arrangements, technical capacity, financial resources, improved data management and better inter-departmental coordination.

Key areas of discussion during the workshop include identification of priority assets, development of performance benchmarks, gap analysis and priority-based interventions, international best practices and innovations, and strengthening institutional and financial frameworks to make asset management an integral part of government functioning.

Among those participating in the workshop are R Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Planning), Ashish Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Dr Manoj Kumar Pant, Additional Chief Executive Officer, CPPGG, Dr Daniel Platz of UN DESA, and delegates from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Kenya and Ghana.