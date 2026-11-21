Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: The Uttaranchal Institute of Management (UIM) opened the curtain on the two-day ICIM 2026, where scholars and academic leaders gathered beneath one roof to reflect on a more inclusive and resilient tomorrow.

The morning began with a welcome note by Dr Tilottama Singh, HoD, UIM, to the presidium: Jitendra Joshi, president; Ankita Joshi, vice-president; Prof (Dr) Dharmbuddhi, the Vice Chancellor; Prof (Dr) Pradeep Suri, Director, UIM, Chief Guest, KP Narayanan, vice-president, Global Alliance, Zoho Corporation; and Dr.Safal Batra, Professor, IIM Kashipur.

Bouquets, mementos and shawls were presented to Narayanan and Prof Batra by the president and the director.

In his address, the director, UIM, drawing upon the example of Zoho, emphasised inclusivity and hoped the conference would deliberate on contemporary academic challenges. He underscored the Institute’s scholarly harvest of 506 research papers, as the seed of innovation and a sustainable future.

The programme also witnessed inauguration of UIM’s book on “Inclusive Management for Resilient Business” authored by Prof Suri and Dr Tilottama.

Later, keynote speaker, Prof. Dr. Safal Batra held that diversity and inclusivity are both required, and the need to take timely risks, welcome diversity Vs inclusivity were need of the day. He offered the four Ps of preparation, passion, persistence and probability as a compass for the journey.

In conclusion, Narayanan, who was a major attraction of the programme, shared his life experiences with the audience and reminded that one needs a purpose to be alive, must do intelligent things and understand one’s own capability. He urged all to hold teachers in high respect and values, be a keen learner always, and never to underestimate the power of manifestation.

A video message from Sarika Panchhi, CEO, JIVISA Wellness, urged the audience to be purposeful in business endeavours and to bring novelty to the society that buys the idea.