Book launch held at DLRC

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The epic poem, ‘Yojangandha Satyavati’, authored by Jagdish Mohan Rawat, former Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dehradun Region, and a noted litterateur, was formally released today at the Doon Library and Research Centre (DLRC), Dehradun.

The book was jointly released by the Chief Guest, Dr Sudharani Pandey, former Vice-Chancellor; Professor Ram Vinay Singh; Dr. Lalima Verma, former Assistant Commissioner; Dr. Inderjeet Singh; Dr. Surjit Singh, Chairperson, Minority Education Authority and Veena Rawat.

At the outset, Chandrashekhar Tewari, Programme Officer, Doon Library and Research Centre, welcomed the guests and introduced them to the audience. The programme was conducted by senior writer Dr. Inderjeet Singh.

As a distinguished speaker, Dr Lalima Verma described ‘Yojangandha Satyavati’ as a unique narrative poem composed by Jagdish Mohan Rawat. She observed that discussions on the Mahabharata generally focus on prominent characters such as Krishna, Arjuna, Bhishma, the Pandavas and the Kauravas, while several other characters, despite their significant contributions, often receive less attention. Satyavati is one such important female character in the epic.

She said that the poem beautifully portrays Satyavati’s struggles and her contribution to the course of the Mahabharata. It not only explores her personal challenges but also highlights her determination, foresight, courage and decision-making abilities.

Composed in various poetic metres, the work is an outstanding contribution to the genre of narrative poetry.

Educationist and poet Dr. Ram Vinay Singh remarked that in an age marked by fragmented emotions and a rapidly changing literary environment, the creation of an extensive and sustained epic poem is a significant literary achievement. He observed that the questions arising from the life of Satyavati, the Mahabharata-era woman originally known as Matsyagandha, and the social contradictions of her times continue to engage the human mind even today.

Describing the work as a living epic, he appreciated its linguistic elegance, command over poetic metres, emotional depth and the author’s ability to connect the past with contemporary realities. He said that Jagdish Mohan Rawat had established a strong and distinctive presence in the tradition of Hindi epic poetry.

Sharing the inspiration behind the composition, author Jagdish Mohan Rawat said that the idea of writing the epic came to him from a couplet by a well-known Urdu poet:

“Jism kya hai, rooh tak sab kuchh khula sa dekhiye,

Aap bhi is bheed mein ghuskar tamasha dekhiye,

Matsyagandha phir koi hogi kisi rishi ka shikaar,

Door tak phaila hua gehra kuhāsa dekhiye.”

Explaining the central theme of his work, Rawat said that ‘Yojangandha Satyavati’ tells the story of a woman who was destined to be associated with a particular fragrance, yet transformed the stench of rejection into the fragrance of dignity and honour, ultimately losing her own identity in the very fragrance she had come to embody.

He emphasised that the poem is not merely the story of a queen but also an exploration of feminine strength, a force capable of becoming the bearer of both creation and destruction.

The speakers further observed that Satyavati’s character continues to hold relevance for contemporary women. Her life offers an inspiring example of how a woman can overcome adverse circumstances through inner strength, wisdom and foresight, and carve out her own path.

The audience applauded the author and appreciated the literary significance of the work.

The programme was attended by writer Gambhir Singh Palni, Tapas Chakraborty, former Principal Rachna Dev, Satyaprakash Sharma, Dr. Surendra Semalti, S. S. Sajwan, Narendra Singh, Beena Benjwal, Dr. Ghanshyam, Singh,B. S. Sajwan, Dr. Rajesh, Pal,Sunder Singh Bisht, Bharti Anand,Surendra Singh, Rita Inderjeet Singh, administrative officer Meena, Harimohan Mishra, Piyush Nigam, D.M. Lakhera, Kahkashan and several other writers, educationists and literature enthusiasts. The participants appreciated the work as a valuable addition to the tradition of Hindi epic literature.

At the conclusion of the programme, guests and literature enthusiasts congratulated Jagdish Mohan Rawat and expressed the hope that ‘Yojangandha Satyavati’ would offer Hindi readers a fresh perspective on the often-overlooked dimensions of feminine consciousness in the Mahabharata.