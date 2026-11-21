Garhwal Post Bureau

RUDRAPUR, 19 Nov: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board here. During the meeting, he conducted a detailed review of the activities of the Mandi Parishad, various schemes being implemented for the welfare of farmers, and future action plans. The Agriculture Minister directed officials to further strengthen facilities and financial assistance for farmers. Several important decisions were taken during the meeting in the interest of the farming community.

Joshi informed that new mandis have been constructed at Naugaon in Uttarkashi district and Manglaur, and will be inaugurated shortly. He also directed Mandi Parishad officials to establish modern, high-tech toilets in all mandi committees across the state to ensure better facilities for farmers, traders and other visitors.

During the meeting, it was decided to enhance the financial assistance provided under the Farmers’ Accident Assistance Scheme. Over the past five years, a total of Rs.36.50 lakh has been provided to 35 farmers under the scheme.

As per the revised provisions, the financial assistance in case of a farmer’s death due to an accident while undertaking agricultural activities has been increased from Rs.2.50 lakh to Rs.3 lakh. Similarly, assistance for disability involving the loss of both hands, both legs, or one hand and one leg has been increased from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.25 lakh. In cases involving the loss of one limb, the assistance has been enhanced from Rs.50,000 to Rs.75,000.

Furthermore, assistance for the loss of four fingers of one hand has been increased from Rs. 28,000 to Rs.35,000; for the loss of three fingers, from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000; for the loss of a thumb, from Rs.18,000 to Rs.21,000; and for the loss of one or two fingers, excluding the thumb, from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

The meeting also approved an increase in financial assistance under the Farmers’ Produce Loss Assistance Scheme (Crop Loss). Over the past five years, 98 farmers have received a total assistance of Rs.16 lakh under this scheme. Under the revised provisions, farmers owning up to two hectares (approximately five acres) of land will now be eligible for maximum assistance of Rs.25,000, increased from Rs.20,000. For farmers owning more than two hectares of land, the maximum assistance has been enhanced from Rs.24,000 to Rs.30,000.

A decision was also taken to increase scholarships for the children of farmers pursuing studies at agricultural universities. At present, a scholarship of Rs.3,000 per month per student is being provided. During the last five academic sessions, 430 students have received scholarships amounting to a total of Rs.89.74 lakh. From the upcoming academic session, the scholarship amount will be increased to Rs. 5,000 per month per student.

The Agriculture Minister further informed that 1,248 link roads have already been constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce to mandis, while work on 366 additional link roads is currently underway.

Keeping in view the interests of farmers and traders, and in accordance with the expectations of the Central Government, the meeting also decided to reduce the mandi fee on wheat and paddy procured under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism from 2 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

It was also decided to organise a grand Kisan Sammelan in Rudrapur on December 20. During the event, three farmers from each mandi who generate the highest mandi revenue will be honoured with cash incentives. The first prize will carry Rs.25,000, the second prize Rs.15,000, and the third prize Rs.10,000. Additionally, three traders who deposit the highest mandi fees will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

During the meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi also interacted with all Mandi Secretaries across Uttarakhand through video conferencing and issued necessary directions regarding the construction of high-tech toilets in all mandis. He instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all farmer-centric schemes reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.

He stated that increasing farmers’ income, promoting agriculture and expanding modern facilities in mandis are among the government’s key priorities.

Mandi Parishad Chairman Anil Kapoor Dabboo, Deputy Director (Mandi) Kaustubh Mishra and other officials were present at the meeting.