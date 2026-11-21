By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN 19 Nov: The enclosure of white tiger Tejas, brought from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior under a wildlife exchange programme, was finally formally unveiled for public viewing at the Dehradun Zoo in Malsi Thursday by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The arrival of the rare big cat is expected to add to the zoo’s attraction and draw more visitors and besides this, the CM also announced free entry for college students as part of efforts to promote wildlife and environmental awareness among the younger generation.

It may be recalled that Garhwal Post had shared with its readers the plan and the developments leading to Tejas being brought to Dehradun from Gwalior in exchange of Royal Bengal tiger Bhola. It had also reported that Tejas, a male white Royal Bengal tiger aged around two-and-a-half years, had arrived in Dehradun on September 28 after covering approximately 556 km from the Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior in a specially-designed rescue vehicle. A 13-member team comprising veterinary doctors and Forest Department officials accompanied the animal during the journey, which took around 12 to 14 hours. As part of the exchange programme, the Dehradun Zoo ‘s approximately five-year-old Royal Bengal tiger, Bhola, was sent to Gwalior. The exchange was undertaken with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

As had been also reported earlier by Garhwal Post, following its arrival in Dehradun , Tejas was kept in quarantine for 30 days to facilitate its adjustment to the new environment and enable veterinary experts to monitor its health and behaviour. During this period, its food intake, excretion, general health and activities were regularly monitored. The quarantine period was completed on October 28, after which the tiger was shifted to its designated enclosure. The enclosure at Dehradun Zoo has been constructed in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Central Zoo Authority and has received the requisite approval.

The white tiger, distinguished by its blue eyes, white coat and characteristic black stripes, attracted considerable attention from wildlife enthusiasts and visitors as it was brought out for public viewing. Several visitors were seen capturing photographs of the animal, while an exhibition was also organised on the occasion. It may however be added here that white tigers are also Royal Bengal tigers but are albino version and appear different due to gene mutation.

Inaugurating the enclosure, Dhami said that the arrival of Tejas would further enhance the attraction of the Dehradun Zoo and provide visitors with a new wildlife viewing experience. He noted that this is the first time a white tiger has been brought to a zoo in Uttarakhand. Two other tigers, which are common Royal Bengal tigers had earlier been brought to the zoo, contributing to its growing popularity.

The CM observed that Dehradun Zoo is among the prominent tourist destinations in the state, attracting approximately 8.50 lakh visitors annually and generating revenue exceeding Rs 7 crores. The addition of the white tiger is expected to further increase visitor numbers and strengthen the zoo’s position as an important tourism destination. The increasing interest in wildlife, particularly big cats such as tigers and leopards, has contributed to the zoo’s appeal among tourists and local residents.

Emphasising on the educational role of the zoo, Dhami said it is not merely a tourist attraction but also an important centre for creating awareness about wildlife, forests, biodiversity and ecological systems. Children and young people visiting the facility would get an opportunity to understand nature and wildlife more closely. He said the government had earlier introduced free entry for schoolchildren, which had yielded positive results by enabling them to learn about wildlife conservation and their relationship with the natural environment.

Announcing an extension of this facility, the CM said that the college students would also be allowed free entry to the zoo. The initiative would provide them with practical exposure to wildlife conservation, biodiversity and environmental issues, while encouraging greater participation of young people in conservation efforts.

Dhami observed that Uttarakhand is geographically and environmentally sensitive and faced various natural disasters every year. He said the state government was committed to ensuring a balance between ecology and economy and would continue to promote development without compromising its natural heritage.

He added that Uttarakhand was among the states with substantial forest cover and that its rich forest wealth and biodiversity constituted an invaluable natural heritage. Protecting these resources was a collective responsibility, and creating greater sensitivity towards nature among the younger generation was equally important.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal described the arrival of the white tiger as a significant achievement for the department, saying it reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining a balance between ecological conservation and economic development.

Principal Secretary, Forests, RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Kapil Lall and other senior forest department officials were also present on the occasion.