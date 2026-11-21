Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: BJP state spokesperson Ravindra Jugran on Thursday met Additional Secretary ( Mining ), Uttarakhand Government, Surendra Singh Rawat and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate action against alleged illegal mining activities in the Mussoorie region.

In his memorandum, Jugran has stated that despite a ban on mining in the Mussoorie area since 1985, mining activities are allegedly continuing openly in Kyarkuli area. He claimed that around 10 to 12 vehicles are engaged in mining operations from morning till evening on a daily basis.

Jugran pointed out that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice PN Bhagwati had, through its 1985 order, imposed a complete ban on limestone mining in the region. He further noted that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests had also issued a notification declaring the area an Eco-Sensitive Zone in 1989, which also prohibited mining activities. According to him, both these orders remain in force, yet alleged mining operations continue in the area, causing damage to the environment and weakening the fragile hill ecosystem of Mussoorie .

Seeking urgent intervention by the government, Jugran urged the Mining Department to stop the alleged mining activities with immediate effect and register cases under relevant legal provisions against those found responsible. He also demanded strict action against the offenders.

Rawat assured Jugran that prompt and stringent legal action would be taken in view of the seriousness of the matter. During the meeting, the Additional Secretary reportedly summoned Dehradun District Mining Officer Aishwarya Shah and directed that strict action be initiated regarding the allegations.