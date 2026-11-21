By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 19 Nov: Questions have once again been raised over the functioning of the Dehradun police and the effectiveness of mechanisms meant to ensure women’s safety after a woman in Derhadun’s Jaunsar-Bawar region allegedly had to struggle for nearly two weeks and stage a round- the -clock protest outside Kalsi police station before an FIR was registered in a case of alleged sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage.

According to the local people, the woman had been approaching the police for around 13 days seeking registration of a case against a man whom she accused of sexually exploiting her for six years on the promise of marriage. Alleging inaction despite repeated representations, she was forced to stage a dharna est outside Kalsi police station along with the local residents, spending two days and nights at the police station premises in support of her demand for legal action.

The protest drew considerable public attention and heightened tensions in the area. During the course of the agitation, the woman reportedly made attempts to harm herself, including an alleged attempt to consume petrol and another attempt to end her life inside the police station premises. However, the police personnel and local residents intervened in time and prevented any tragedy.

As public pressure mounted, the local residents questioned the delay in police action and alleged that the investigation had been influenced by political considerations. While these allegations remain unverified, the prolonged struggle required to secure registration of a case has fuelled public criticism and intensified scrutiny of the police response.

The matter gained further political significance when Madhu Chauhan, former District Panchayat Chairperson and wife of Vikasnagar BJP MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, visited the protest site and extended support to the complainant . She termed the woman’s demand for registration of a case as justified and openly questioned the police handling of the matter. Chauhan also reportedly sought action against the Police officials responsible for the delay and later criticised Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh, alleging that women in his Assembly constituency are being forced to seek justice through protests while issues affecting them were being ignored.

Following sustained protests and growing public pressure, the police eventually registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings. Local residents are now demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, invocation of stringent legal provisions and transfer of the investigation from Kalsi police station to Sahaspur police for an impartial probe.