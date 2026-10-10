Graphic Era VC Dr Narpinder Singh secures 1st rank in India

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Fifty-two faculty members of Graphic Era Deemed University have brought laurels to the university by securing a place in the prestigious list of the world’s top 2% scientists. The list has been prepared by researchers at Stanford University, USA, in collaboration with Elsevier. Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr. Narpinder Singh, has secured the No. 1 rank in India in the Stanford University list based on his career-long achievements.

This success of Graphic Era reflects its continuous efforts to promote high-quality research, impactful research publications and innovation across various disciplines. The faculty members’ contributions to research are strengthening the university’s global academic identity while playing an important role in advancing scientific knowledge and addressing contemporary challenges.

Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr. Narpinder Singh, has once again secured a place in this prestigious list. Based on career-long achievements up to 2025, he holds the 116th rank globally in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. In Food Science, he holds the 55th rank globally. He has secured the No. 1 rank in India in both Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Food Science. This achievement highlights his significant contributions to the fields of agriculture and food science, as well as the encouragement being given to esearch and innovation at Graphic Era.

The inclusion of 52 Graphic Era faculty members in this global list is a testament to the university’s research capabilities and continuous progress. The faculty members featured in the list include Dr. Azmal Hussain, Dr. A. Karnwal, Dr. Mohit Bajaj, Dr. G. Murali, Dr. Mohammad Wazid, Dr. Manoj Diwakar, Dr. Manu Sharma, Dr. Ajay Singh Verma, Dr. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Dr. Mange Ram and Dr. Rakesh Kumar, among others.

Congratulating the entire team on this remarkable achievement, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that this success was the result of quality education and serious, impactful research. Graphic Era is playing an important role in connecting education and technology with the needs of the country and the world. The inclusion of such a large number of Graphic Era faculty members in the global rankings demonstrates the effectiveness of the steps taken in this direction.