Humanity is Foundation of a Just Society: Kusum Kandwal

National Seminar on Human Rights held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, October 9: Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women, Kusum Kandwal, said today that, while the law is important in its own right, the concept of justice remains incomplete without human values. Humanity and morality are the fundamental pillars that guide any society in the right direction.

She was addressing a national seminar on human rights organised at Graphic Era Deemed University today. Kandwal also highlighted important aspects of women’s legal rights, legal provisions related to domestic violence, and access to justice.

Member of the Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission, HC Semwal provided information about legal provisions related to the protection of human rights, individual liberty, and the rights of disadvantaged sections of society. He also highlighted the role of human rights in ensuring justice.

Former Registrar General of the Uttarakhand High Court, VK Maheshwari said that the experience and wisdom of senior citizens are invaluable assets to society. He emphasised that ensuring their safety and protecting their rights is not only a legal responsibility but also a social obligation. He also informed students about the rights of senior citizens and the legal provisions available to protect their interests.

The seminar was organised by the College of Law at Graphic Era Deemed University. The event was attended by Director General of AI and Emerging Technology at the university, Dr. Amit R. Bhatt; Head of the College of Law, Dr. Ashutosh Hajela; Dr. Shailja Thakur; Manish Pratap Singh; Shantanu Shekhar; other faculty members; and students.