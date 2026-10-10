Concept of justice is at core of Constitution: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

10th Law College Dehradun Moot Court Competition begins

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Oct: The 10th edition of the three-day National Moot Court Competition was inaugurated today at the Law College of Uttarakhand University, Dehradun. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia was present as the chief guest. As part of the Uttaranchal Silver Jubilee Lecture Series, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered a keynote lecture on “The Concept of Justice in the Indian Constitution”.

University President Jitendra Joshi welcomed Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia with a bouquet of flowers and presented him with a memento. He stated that the university is committed to inviting prominent figures in the legal world to introduce them to future legal practitioners. He advised the students to follow in the footsteps of the most successful figures in this field.

In his address, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia stated that the Constitution of India is primarily a social document. It enshrines the concept of justice, and that justice requires a just society. He stated that a just society means one where every individual enjoys equal rights, security, opportunities, and respect. Equality before the law and human dignity are the hallmarks of a just society. The Indian Constitution has provided us with the cohesion and unity that other countries lack. Justice is the foundation of the Preamble to our Constitution. He stated that the legal profession brings you closer to society and provides an opportunity to understand and evaluate society. However, to do this, you must first limit your screen time, visit the library, and learn to love books.

He stated that moot court hones students’ intelligence, expression, and etiquette. It provides them with the basic foundation and ideas necessary for practicing law. He taught about participation in moot court during student life. He described the efforts of Law College Dehradun to bring renowned universities from all over the country to Dehradun and put them on one platform as a unique step.

On this occasion, mainly Vice Chancellor Prof. Dharam Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna, Principal Prof. Poonam Rawat, Dr. Aishwarya Singh, Prof. Jitendra Singh, Ashok Dobhal, Prof. V. Bhuvaneshwari, Dr. Kuljeet Singh, Dr. Abhiranjan Dixit, Dr. Amit Chaudhary, Dr. Purnima Tyagi along with a large number of students were present.