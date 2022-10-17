Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat concludes Sustainability Fair 2022 by UPES

Dehradun, 15 Oct: UPES, a multidisciplinary university concluded the ‘Sustainability Fair 2022’ organised by its School of Engineering. The four-day event started on October 11th with the underlying theme ‘Safe, Resilient, and Sustainable Cities & Communities’. The valedictory session was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Cabinet Education Minister, Uttarakhand, Dr Ram Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Manish Madaan, Registrar, Dr Gurvinder Virk, Dean, School of Engineering, and the faculty of the sustainability cluster. There was also a prize distribution session by the Chief Guest, held for the winners of the sustainability project display by students from various schools and colleges.

During the valedictory session, Cabinet Minister, Dr Rawat congratulated UPES for its contributions in the field of higher education since its establishment in 2003 and said, “It is our responsibility to conserve our resources and I am glad that UPES created a platform to discuss the needs for a sustainable living, showcase cutting edge research and discuss permanent sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.” He also added, “UPES is a research driven university and has set a target of more than 2000 research papers during 2021&2022. The university is also ranked 65th among the top universities in India which speaks volumes about its commitment towards education and look forward to some more great work from UPES.”

Institutions and organisations from various parts of the world including Spain, Denmark, Srilanka, Indonesia and others participated in the four-day summit and showcased their work focussing on urban planning, industry, pollution, green energy, waste management, biorefinery, air pollution, and climate change which included: 20+ plenary and keynotes from scientists around the globe, 275+ paper presentation, 180+ poster presentations, 150+ students from schools and colleges for project display competition (RISE), 50+ exhibitors from various parts of India and 10+ workshops conducted by various field experts.

The UPES Sustainability Fair 2022 has been funded, supported and partnered by Punjab National Bank (title partner), DST-SERB, International Water Association (IWA), Springer Nature, American Chemical Society (ACS), DHI, Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance (CPPGG), Uttarakhand Govt.