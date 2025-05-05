Cabinet Minister Joshi inspects Road Construction Projects under PMGSY in Mussoorie Constituency

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 May: Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi conducted an onsite inspection of key road construction works in the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The inspection focused on the Sahastradhara–Sarona and Suwakholi–Sarona motor roads currently under construction.

During the visit, Minister Joshi reviewed the progress of the works and issued clear directives to the officials concerned. He emphasised the need to use high-quality materials in all construction activities and warned that no negligence will be tolerated. He further stressed that no compromise on construction quality would be accepted under any circumstances.

Minister Joshi also instructed officials to pay special attention to the construction of safety walls at sensitive locations and ensure that such work is completed with strength and durability.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Cabinet Minister also provided a hydraulic wheelchair to Neeraj, the son of Rishiram, in Kaflani village of Motidhar Gram Panchayat. Later, in Suwakholi, Minister Joshi was warmly welcomed and felicitated by party members and local residents.

Prominent attendees included District Panchayat Member Bir Singh Choudhan, Sunil Chamoli, Kripal Jawadi, Prem Kohli, Puran Kohli, Sundar Singh Payal, Narendra Jawadi, Dinesh Jawadi, PMGSY Executive Engineer Raghuvir Singh Gusain, AE Himanshu Srivastava, Radhesh, Shambhu Prasad, and several other local citizens.