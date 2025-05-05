Veteran journo Ramesh Pahadi selected for ‘3rd Pt Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya Patrakar Puraskar 2025’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Renowned veteran journalist Ramesh Pahadi has been selected for the prestigious ‘3rd Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya Patrakar Puraskar 2025’ in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism and public service in Uttarakhand for a considerable period of time. The award selection committee, in its meeting held on 4 May, unanimously chose Pahadi for his pioneering work in highlighting ecological and socio-economic issues in the region since 1968.

It may be recalled that Ramesh Pahadi was the founding editor of the newspaper ‘Aniket’, which he edited from 1977 to 2017. But his contribution to society goes beyond journalism and, significantly, he also played a significant role in the Chipko Movement, especially in mobilising women and youth in the Chamoli district. His persistent efforts left a lasting impact on grassroots movements in the state.

Pahadi will be the third recipient of the award since it has been instituted. The other winners are veteran journalists Rajiv Lochan Sah (Nainital Samachar) and Jai Singh Rawat. The jury that unanimously selected him for this year’s award comprised Chairman of the Dhulia Foundation, Sumitra Dhulia, Prof Subhash Dhulia, former Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University, DP Gairola, who is a former chairman of Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) and former Registrar General of Uttarakhand High Court, and Prof Harsh V Dobhal, visiting Professor with School of Media & Communications at Doon University.



Capt Himanshu Dhulia, Secretary of the Karmbhoomi Foundation, reminded that the Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya Patrakar Puraskar has been instituted by the Karmbhoomi Foundation in honour and memory of Pandit Bhairav Dutt Dhuliya, a renowned freedom fighter and editor who dedicated his life to public service and journalism. He stated that the award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a letter of appreciation, and a shawl of honour.

Besides this, he announced that the award ceremony this year, will be held on 18 May at Kotdwar, Pauri Garhwal, with the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan as the Chief Guest. She will present the award to Ramesh Pahadi at the function. The event is expected to be attended by prominent personalities from the fields of journalism, social work, and public service.

Ramesh Pahadi’s dedication to the cause of ethical journalism and his commitment to highlighting issues of public interest have earned him respect and admiration across the state. His work continues to inspire many, and this award is a recognition of his lifelong contributions to society and the media.