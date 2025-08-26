Cabinet Minister Joshi pays tribute to Shaheed Major Durga Malla

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today paid homage to Shaheed Major Durga Malla of the Azad Hind Fauj on his 81st death anniversary at the Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha Bhawan, Garhi Cantt. The programme was organised by the Uttarakhand State Nepali Language Committee and other organisations. Former Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal was also present on the occasion.

At the beginning, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi offered floral tributes before the portrait of Amar Shaheed Major Durga Malla. Students from various schools presented patriotic songs and cultural performances. Families of freedom fighters and prominent personalities were also felicitated. The gathering observed two-minutes’ silence in memory of those who lost their lives in recent natural calamities in different parts of the state.

In his address, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Major Durga Malla was the first Gorkha soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj who sacrificed his life for India’s freedom. He recalled that Durga Malla was born on 1 July 1913 in Doiwala (Dehradun) and received his early education at Gorkha Military Middle School (present-day Gorkha Military Inter College). Later, he made significant contributions in the intelligence wing of the Azad Hind Fauj. He said that on 25 August 1944, Major Durga Malla embraced the gallows in Delhi’s Tihar Jail with a smile, laying down his life for the nation. The minister described his courage and sacrifice as a priceless heritage of the country, inspiring generations to come. He urged people to actively participate in such programmes and contribute to nation-building by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the martyrs.

