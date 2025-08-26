Firing outside PG in Premnagar: One student arrested

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Panic spread among students after a firing incident outside a boys’ PG in Premnagar late on Sunday night. Police have arrested one accused, Ved Bhardwaj (21), a third-year B Pharma student in this regard.

According to police, two men fired shots outside Gangotri Boys’ PG at Ekta Enclave, Kolhupani, at around 3 a.m. on 24 August. CCTV footage showed the attackers shooting from a distance and then fleeing from the spot.

The incident was linked to an old rivalry between two student groups of a local university. During investigation, police found that Ved Bhardwaj was a member of one group, while Vaibhav Tiwari, a student of UIT staying at the PG, was part of the rival group.

Both sides had been clashing since before the summer vacation over dominance in the university. To scare the other group, Ved allegedly opened fire outside the hostel.

Sahil Grewal, manager of the PG, said he was returning from work when he heard gunshots. As he rushed towards the building, he saw two men running away. Later, bullet marks were found on the walls of the PG.

Police formed four special teams and launched raids. Ved was finally arrested from the Fun & Food Road area. A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge were recovered from him.

Police said Ved has disclosed the names of other students involved in the case. Raids are underway to arrest them. A report has also been sent to the university administration for action against the accused student.