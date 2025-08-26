Woman loses over Rs 11 Lakh in online refund fraud

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: A woman has become a victim of cyber fraud and lost more than Rs 11 lakh while trying to get a refund for an online purchase.

The complainant, Pragati Rastogi, a resident of Dhoran Khas, said she had ordered an item through the Meesho app and was waiting for her refund. On 8 August, she searched on Google for Meesho’s customer care number and called a mobile number shown in the results.

The caller assured her of a quick refund and asked her to download an app named Helpdesk. Soon after installing it, large amounts of money were withdrawn from her Axis Bank and AU Small Finance Bank accounts. In total, Rs 11,49,126.42 was siphoned off by unknown persons.

The fraudsters also contacted her through WhatsApp using two mobile numbers. She later lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Dehradun. Police have registered a zero FIR and transferred it to Rajpur Police Station for further investigation.