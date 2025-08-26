Lateral Entry for students in Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: There is good news for students aspiring to study in Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas across the state. Now, talented students will be able to secure admission through lateral entry in Classes 7, 8, 9, and 11 against vacant seats. Following the approval of School Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, the government has issued an official order directing departmental authorities to initiate the process.

Until now, admissions in Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas under the School Education Department were allowed only in Class 6. However, due to selections of students in other institutions, seats in higher classes often remained vacant. To ensure optimal utilisation of available physical and human resources, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat instructed senior officials to implement a system of lateral entry. Acting on this, the School Education Secretary has issued a government order instructing officials to admit eligible students through the lateral entry process.

As per the new arrangement, along with the regular entrance exam for Class 6, a separate lateral entry test will be conducted for Classes 7, 8, 9, and 11 to fill vacant seats. Admission will be granted on the basis of merit, and in addition, a waiting list will also be prepared. If a selected candidate fails to take admission, the seat will be offered to candidates from the waiting list.

The age criteria for admission to the respective classes will be determined as per the guidelines of the New Education Policy. Reservation in admissions against vacant seats will be applicable as per the provisions prescribed by the State Government. Students applying for lateral entry in Classes 7, 8, 9, and 11 should have passed the preceding class (6, 7, 8, and 10 respectively) from a recognised institution. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will conduct the lateral entry examinations. Authorities have been instructed to ensure wide publicity of the examination so that more students can benefit from this opportunity.

“Now, higher class seats in Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalayas across the state will no longer remain vacant. Through lateral entry, eligible students will be admitted against vacant seats. A government order has been issued in this regard, and instructions have been given to departmental officials,” declared Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, School Education Minister, Uttarakhand.