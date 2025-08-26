Retired SPG officials hold reunion, Narayan Singh Rana among those felicitated

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 25 Aug: Retired officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) held their annual reunion on Sunday at the CSOI Club in New Delhi. The meeting, organised by Teja Singh, saw the participation of around 150 former personnel including commandos from SPG who were entrusted with the security of successive Prime Ministers, while in service.

The gathering began with floral tributes to more than fifty departed colleagues, as well as to late Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh, Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, besides also remembering HD Devegowda, the only living former PM at present under whose tenure the SPG had served.

Among those present were Dr T Subramaniam, IPS, the founding Director of the SPG, along with former Directors TN Mishra, RRPN Sahi, Rajiv Mehta and other senior officers. While addressing the gathering, these former officials emphasised upon the values of discipline, camaraderie and commitment that continue to bind the SPG fraternity.

Former SPG Commando and senior BJP leader Narayan Singh Rana was also felicitated on the occasion. Rana, who joined the ITBP as a constable in 1967 and later became a founder member of the SPG, recalled his service during the 1971 war and his subsequent role as a national shooting coach. He went on to serve as the first Sports Minister of Uttarakhand. Rana noted that the Dronacharya Award received by him in 2014, and later by his sons Jaspal Rana and Subhash Rana, was a rare distinction for any family in Indian sport.

Several colleagues described Rana as an inspirational coach whose training in shooting and related skills had benefited many within the SPG. They highlighted his rise from modest beginnings, his role in promoting shooting within the ITBP and SPG, and his contributions as both mentor and leader.

Teja Singh, the host, was thanked for organising the reunion with care and attention, enabling members to revive memories of shared service. The event concluded with a collective affirmation of fraternity and goodwill among former SPG officers.