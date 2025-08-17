Car & bike stunts cause chaos at Mall on Independence Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: On Independence Day, a group of car and bike riders created a nuisance at the rooftop parking of Mall of Dehradun. Police issued challans to 10 perpetrators under Section 81 of the Police Act and to 5 members of the mall management under Section 83 of the Police Act. The vehicles used for the stunts were also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Friday, Nehru Colony police received information that rally cars and racing bikes were performing stunts on the rooftop of the mall. The Jogiwala outpost in-charge and his team reached the spot. By the time police arrived, two bikers who were revving their motorcycles loudly and creating smoke had already left.

During questioning, mall staff said that the rooftop was only allowed to be used for parking. The rally group had come to Aama Café inside the mall for lunch.

Police investigation found that the event was organised by a group called ‘In Drive Motor’. The organisers had told the mall management that they would only park their vehicles and eat at the café. But two members of the group created disturbance by doing a “burnout” with a car and a bike, which caused noise pollution and trouble for people.