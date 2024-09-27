CBI arrests principal of Central School in Haridwar while accepting bribe

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rajesh Kumar, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL at Ranipur in Haridwar while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered by CBI on a complaint against accused Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, BHEL, Haridwar on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from the contractual workers like guards, sanitation workers and gardeners for continuation of their employment in the school. This bribe had been demanded through their supervisor.

The accused Principal Rajesh Kumar had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to be paid to him for continued employment of 8 workers for the last 10 months. (This works out to around Rs 1,000 per person per month). After negotiations, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 50,000.

After receiving a complaint in this regard, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 as part payment. Consequent upon his arrest, the CBI team also conducted a search operation at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of certain incriminating documents. The accused was produced before the competent court today and further investigation is underway in the case.