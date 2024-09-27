Cong demands inquiry into “fraudulent” inclusion of many as statehood agitationists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: State General Secretary of Uttarakhand Congress and statehood agitationist Rajendra Shah has demanded from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order an inquiry into alleged rigging and manipulation in the identification of statehood agitationists. In this respect, Shah has written a letter to the Chief Minister urging to ensure strict action against the culprits involved in the fraudulent identification of the statehood agitationists.

In a letter written to CM Dhami, Shah drew his attention to the fraud in the identification of Uttarakhand statehood agitationists. He also claimed that the way in which children born in the year 1994 have been identified as agitationists during the second phase of the people’s movement for the formation of the state, the entire process of identification has come under major suspicion.

Rajendra Shah also claimed that while some names have been fraudulently entered in records as statehood agitationists, many genuine statehood agitationists who had put their bodies, mind, money and their future at stake for years under the harsh sun, cold and rain, participating in the statehood agitation and had also continuously participated at Uttarakhand Chowk at Jantar-Mantar in Delhi are still waiting for identification. Shah added that he would like to draw CM’s attention to the fact that under the four points of Section-C of the rule prescribed for identification in the year 2014, 217 agitationists had been verified and identified, but identity cards could not be issued to them. Whereas, in the year 2017, even after the said Section-C ended, some people were selected, which is indicative of a dual policy. He said that the way the Statehood Agitationists Identification Committee had identified patients admitted in the hospital due to fever and diarrhea as statehood agitationists by claiming that they had been injured in the lathi charge, is a matter of serious concern and investigation.

Rajendra Shah has demanded that Dhami, taking cognisance of this fraud related to the misidentification, order a high-level investigation into the entire matter and ensure action against the culprits so that the credibility of the statehood agitationists remains intact.