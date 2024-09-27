68 “corrupt officials sent to jail in past 3 years by Vigilance Dept

Vigilance claims to be running successful campaign against corruption

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: The Uttarakhand Government claims that it has been able to ensure corruption free governance under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The government today released figures in support of its claim. It has claimed that in just less than three years, Vigilance has trapped a record 57, and also sent 68 corrupt people to jail. This action against the corrupt has been taken ‘rapidly’ after the launch of ‘Corruption-free App 1064’.

The government shared that, so far, about 973 vigilance and non-vigilance complaints have been registered on the app. Out of these, vigilance investigation is in progress on 38 complaints related to corruption. While complaints related to non-vigilance matters have been sent to the departments concerned.

The government has reminded that it is working towards fulfilling the clear direction given by CM Dhami that no corrupt official, however big or small, will be spared. It has also reminded that, under the Dhami government, several powerful persons including some IAS and IFS officers have also been sent behind bars. In 23 years of Uttarakhand’s existence, a total of 303 people have been arrested in 281 corruption-related cases (mostly trapped by Vigilance Department), while during the three year rule of Dhami, the Vigilance Department has sent 68 ‘corrupt’ officials behind bars. During this period, the Vigilance has managed to trap a record 57 officials. More than 13 government employees and senior officials are also involved in this action.

For this campaign of “Corruption Free Uttarakhand”, Vigilance also arrested the corrupt by taking swift action on the complaints related to corruption received on “1064 App”. The state vigilance department has claimed that the App 1064 is proving to be helpful not only for Vigilance but also for the common citizen. Through this app, common citizens are able to register their complaint in a fearless manner and teach a lesson to bribe-takers as well as to lazy or non-serious employees who unnecessarily delay work. The department has also claimed that earlier people were not only afraid of going to Vigilance, but also avoided complaining at all costs mainly because the Vigilance did not have a free hand to take action on complaints which encouraged officers to be corrupt. But now after the online complaint is registered, the vigilance is also compelled to dispose of the complaint on time with responsibility. This is the reason that for the last 20 years, 232 were arrested in 220 traps and now in just 3 years, the vigilance has taken major action against 68 corrupt by trapping a record 57. Whereas this year so far, 30 have been sent to jail by trapping a record 23.

In 2022 alone, the vigilance laid 14 traps and ensured 15 arrests. In 2023, the vigilance took this action forward and sent 20 corrupt people behind bars whereas in 2024, the vigilance is engaged in rapid action against the corrupt. So far, in 9 months of the current calendar year, vigilance has sent 30 bribe-takers to jail by trapping a record 23 accused.