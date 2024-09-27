Mahatma Khushi Ram Library to be “Online Learning Hub”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Sep: In a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Mahatma Khushi Ram Public Library & Reading Room Society, Dehradun, held recently in the Library premises, the following important decisions were taken and resolutions passed unanimously – Two New Members, namely Anurag Gupta, a Senior Advocate & Member of the Dehradun Bar Council, and Dr Anjula Sagar, Educationist & Grand Daughter of Mahatma Khushi Ram, presently working in NCERT, New Delhi, were unanimously taken on the Board of Trustees of the heritage institution.

They were formally introduced by Board President Vijay Bansal in his opening remarks in the presence of the other Board Members, namely Sanjay Srivastav, Secretary; Gunjan Nagalia, Treasurer; Dr Sunil Madan, Academician & Management Professor; Dr Saraswati Singh, ex Head of the Psychology Department, MKP College for Women; Jagdish Babla, Environmentalist & National Awardee; Dr Sukriti Arya, ex-Chief Librarian of MKP College for Women; and three reputed Business Leaders, namely Rakesh Oberoi; Anil Aggarwal; and Rakesh Aggarwal, ex-District Rotary Governor & Ex- Community Chairman, EIL, Dehradun Chapter.

As a first step towards making MKRP Library an “Online Education Hub” it was decided to start Computer Classes in the Library in collaboration with Mohit College of Education, Yamuna Colony, Dehradun, which is already imparting Computer Training with due accreditation. This step will further give a fillip to the dwindling number of Reading Room Members and walk-in booklovers of the town. To be popularly known as “My Computer Classes” batch-wise sessions shall start on 4 October to coincide with the Founder’s Day Celebrations of the heritage Library. Registration of Students is on, both, in the MKRP Library as well as Mohit College of Education, Yamuna Colony, with a nominal Admission Fees of Rs 300 for all certified Computer Courses and Rs 100 for Hindi/English Typing Course on the Computer.

The President stated that the management of the library is already in touch with the State Government; ONGC; EIL & other welfare bodies including the local MLA for help under CSR to improve facilities in the more than a century old Library. He emphasized the need to own MKRP Library as: “My Heritage, My Pride, My Library”.

It was also stated for the information of all that on the occasion of the Library’s ‘103rd Sthapna Diwas’ 4 October, the Himalayan Pariyavaran Society, Dehradun, is coming out with a book launch of ‘Har-Dil-Azeez’, a narrative on the life and achievements of Jagdish Babla, an Environmentalist, Tree Planter, and National Awardee for his various contributions to society.