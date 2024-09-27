SPIC MACAY holds Kalaripayattu performances

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Under the banner of SPIC MACAY, the Vallabhatta Kalari Group hosted a Kalaripayattu performance at The Doon Girls’ School and Scholars’ Home School, Paonta Sahib, today. Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art that originated in Kerala, captivated audiences with its intricate techniques. The programme was supported by SRF Foundation.

Kalaripayattu has origins dating back over 5,000 years during Vedic Times and is taught through Gurukul Sampradaya. The name “Kalari” translates to “battlefield”, reflecting the art’s rich legacy of combat training, including weapon use, yoga, and healing techniques. Known as the “Mother of All Martial Arts”, Kalaripayattu is revered not only for its effectiveness in battle but also for the holistic benefits it offers to the body, mind, and spirit.



The performance showcased the various components of Kalaripayattu, each representing a different element of the discipline. It began with Pootara Vandana—a salutation and invocation—before progressing to Pulianga Payattu, a sequence practiced after 2.5 years of training. Fundamental exercises known as Anga Sadhakam were demonstrated, which are designed to make the body supple and strong. The audience was enthralled by the display of weapon combat, including staff (stick) combat, spear combat with sword and shield, and Vadivgal—animal stances depicting creatures like the bull, lion, horse, fish, boar, dog, and snake. The session also included dagger combat, Valh Vali (sword massage), Vadi (stick waving), and Mel Payattu—a combination of stances and movements aimed at increasing stamina. The display continued with Idaval Payattu (fencing), using percussion instruments Chenda and Tavil, Mucha (short staff combat), Verumkai Prayogam (unarmed combat), and Urumi Payattu, featuring a double-edged sword and shield.



One of the students shared her experience and said, “Witnessing the Kalaripayattu performance was truly mesmerising. The precision, strength, and discipline of the performers were awe-inspiring. It was an unforgettable experience that has deepened my appreciation for our rich cultural heritage.”

As part of SPIC MACAY’s circuit, Kalaripayattu performances have been held across several institutions, including the Rashtriya Indian Military Academy, Hill Foundation School, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Haridwar, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Doon International School Riverside, Hopetown Girls’ School, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, and Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy. Tomorrow, the final day of the circuit will feature performances at IMS Unison University and Welham Girls’ School.