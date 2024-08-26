CBI interrogates Harak Singh Rawat in Pakhro Tiger Safari case in Corbett

Rawat claims role of former CM, bureaucrats in scam

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 24 Aug: The CBI investigation in the Corbett Pakhro Tiger Safari case is stated to be making progress. In this connection, the CBI wants to interrogate some officers and for this, it has written a letter to the State Government. At the same time, a CBI team also interrogated former Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat in this regard. After the questioning, Harak Singh Rawat has claimed that he has handed over some documents related to the role of the then Chief Minister and bureaucrats to the CBI. He claimed that these documents will reveal the involvement of the then CM and certain bureaucrats in the case. It is learnt that the CBI had questioned Rawat on 14 August.

It may be recalled that CBI has been investigating this case for a long time. In a sudden development, the CBI, which was investigating the alleged illegal construction in the Corbett Tiger Reserve till now, questioned the then Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat in the case and has also sought the permission of the government to question officials allegedly involved in the case. Harak Singh Rawat claimed to have handed over many important documents related to the case to the CBI officers.

Harak Singh Rawat claimed that the CBI had questioned him on 14 August regarding the Corbett Case and during the questioning, he answered many questions asked by the CBI. He claimed that so far he has not stated anything publicly but wants to share that he has handed over confidential documents related to the involvement of the then Chief Minister and officers to the CBI.

It is speculated that Harak Singh Rawat might have handed over the copies of the order or the file noting regarding posting of the then DFO Kishan Chand at Corbett.

Rawat once again claimed that the Pakhro Tiger Safari is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that this safari should be constructed. This will provide employment to the local people. Along with this, this area of Garhwal Mandal will also develop. He said that it is the work of the Prime Minister’s Office to notify the announcement made by the Prime Minister regarding this, but he knows that during that time, during the Corbett tour of Modi, it was described as the Prime Minister’s dream project.

It may be recalled that Pakhro scam is related to construction and setting up of a tiger safari within the Pakhro range of Corbett National Park and it is also alleged that much of the construction was carried out illegally without due permission from the appropriate authorities and also a large number of trees were allegedly felled in the Park for this. It may be recalled that the then PCCF Rajiv Bhartari was also transferred in the case. However, he was later reinstated in the department on the orders of the court but he was not given the charge of PCCF again.

CBI claims to have made significant progress in the investigation related to the Pakhro case. CBI officers also claim to have collected many important evidences by visiting Pakhro area of Corbett. Apart from this, CBI officers also visited the forest headquarters several times. Several documents have also been collected from there. The CBI has sought permission of the state government to initiate action against certain senior officers.