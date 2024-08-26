DM Haridwar pays courtesy call on Governor; presents coffee table book

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 August: On Saturday, District Magistrate of Haridwar, Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan. During the visit, the District Magistrate presented the Governor with a coffee table book titled “The Eternal Lord – Great Shiva Temples of Uttarakhand,” published by the Haridwar district administration. Inspired by the divine form of Sadashiva, the book provides detailed information about nearly all Shiva temples in Uttarakhand, including their mythological and historical significance, and the current status of these temples. This book is expected to be highly useful for Shiva devotees visiting the state. It will help them easily obtain information about the temples and facilitate their access to these sacred sites. The Governor commended the district administration of Haridwar for this innovative effort.