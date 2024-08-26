Cong’s alliance with NC is in support of separatism: Mahendra Bhatt

Dehradun 24 Aug: BJP has targeted the recently formed Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu & Kashmir and has described it as a thug alliance that is against the reservation and which is also supportive of terrorism. Rajya Sabha MP and State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that this alliance has been constituted as a result of greed for power.

Bhatt alleged that Congress, which spreads misinformation that BJP wants to abolish the Constitution, is the party which is actually making a with the constitution by entering into alliance with a party which has openly declared that it will bring back Article 370 in the state. In case this happens, the Dalits in Kashmir will be again deprived of the reservations and the Indian Constitution will be rendered ineffective in the state.

Reacting to the formation of alliance between the Congress and the National Conference, the State BJP President said that it is an alliance of convenience made purely in greed for power. He reminded that National Conference has openly declared that it will bring back Article 370 again. This, he said is an attempt being made to create an atmosphere of unrest in the country along with Jammu and Kashmir. Now the alliance of the Congress with such a party makes it clear that it supports the policy of separatism at the behest of National Conference. He also said that after the removal of Article 370, India the Indians fulfilled their national resolve that there will be ‘One flag, one constitution and one head’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The agreement of both the parties has only one significance that the Congress party supports the promise of a ‘separate flag’ for Kashmir. He demanded that the Congress should explain whether it stands with the agenda of the National Conference to divide the country.