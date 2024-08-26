Water: The Stream of Human Life: Dr Brijmohan Sharma

Rishikesh, 24 August: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University and SPECS, Dehradun, marking a pivotal step in promoting water conservation, skills , Innovation, and environmental awareness.

The one-day workshop on “Water Conservation” was organized at the Department of Medical Lab Technology, Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus, Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Rishikesh. The event was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Prof NK Joshi, along with the Director of the Rishikesh Campus, Prof Mahavir Singh Rawat, Dean of Science Faculty and Coordinator of MLT, Prof Gulshan Kumar Dhingra, Secretary of SPECS, Dr Brijmohan Sharma, and President Dr Neeraj Uniyal. The inauguration ceremony included the traditional lighting of the lamp and offering of flowers before the image of Goddess Saraswati.