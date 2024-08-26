Water: The Stream of Human Life: Dr Brijmohan Sharma

Rishikesh, 24 August: A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University and SPECS, Dehradun, marking a pivotal step in promoting water conservation, skills , Innovation, and environmental awareness.
The one-day workshop on “Water Conservation” was organized at the Department of Medical Lab Technology, Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus, Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Rishikesh. The event was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Shri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Prof NK Joshi, along with the Director of the Rishikesh Campus, Prof Mahavir Singh Rawat, Dean of Science Faculty and Coordinator of MLT, Prof Gulshan Kumar Dhingra, Secretary of SPECS, Dr Brijmohan Sharma, and President Dr Neeraj Uniyal. The inauguration ceremony included the traditional lighting of the lamp and offering of flowers before the image of Goddess Saraswati.
Dr Brijmohan Sharma, Secretary of SPECS, Dehradun, served as the keynote speaker at the workshop. In his address, Dr Sharma emphasized the critical importance of water conservation and elaborated on the necessity of using water judiciously. He highlighted the declining groundwater levels and the increasing demand for water due to population growth. Dr Sharma urged the students to be mindful of water usage and to find innovative ways to recycle and reuse water. He also stressed upon the importance of using organic soaps as part of water preservation efforts.