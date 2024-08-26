Govt committed to ensure quality education to all in U’khand: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the “Medhavi Chhatra Sammaan” programme hosted by Amar Ujala at Directorate of Education, Nanurkhera, Dehradun and honoured 108 meritorious students on this occasion, who had passed the 10th and 12th examinations from across the state.

The Chief Minister also announced during the programme that two gas cylinders and a gas stove will be provided by the state government in 2871 schools of the state for the food to be prepared under the Mid Day Meal Scheme. It is estimated that an expenditure of about Rs, 2.15 crore will be incurred on this.

While congratulating all the meritorious students, the CM expressed confidence that all the meritorious students are the captains of the future, who will go to different fields in the coming time and give their best services to the nation. He added that programmes like Medhavi Chhatra Sammaan encourage students to excel. He said that the future of the country and the state is in the hands of the youth, particularly the students. The meritorious students have also made their families, schools, teachers and the government proud with their talent.

Dhami asserted that with this honour, all the students have made a new beginning in their lives. He said that behind the success of the students, the feelings and expectations of their families as well as the village, district, state are also attached. Now it should be the duty and resolve of the meritorious students to bring laurels to their school, district and state and their families. The success of the students should become an example for the coming generations. He said that many of the students who are being honoured come from rural background and difficult geographical conditions, which shows their hard work and dedication.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy – 2020 has been implemented in the state to set new records in the field of education. The social and economic development of the country depends on the quality of its education. Under the National Education Policy, school and higher education will get new dimensions, youth will be made efficient through skill development. Children will also get help in achieving success in competitive examinations along with employment oriented education. Research and investigation will also be encouraged and scientific thinking will develop.

The Chief Minister said that education is the basis of one’s life and every child has the right to get quality education. The state government is constantly working in this direction so that all the students get the opportunity of better education. Through various schemes, every possible help is being provided to the students for their educational and personal development. The state government has worked on a large scale to improve the basic facilities in government schools. Efforts have been made to provide better infrastructure to the children by reconstructing school buildings, setting up smart classrooms, building computer labs and science laboratories. Along with this, special attention is also being given to the training of teachers and various scholarship schemes are being run for the students. He said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the resolution of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. The dream of the best state will be fulfilled only by providing quality education to the students.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government is continuously working to provide the best education to the students. The state government has made a provision to give scholarships to the students who perform best in class 6th to 12th. From the coming session, two top students from each block will be taken for Bharat Darshan. He said that provision has been made to provide free books, clothes and notebooks to the children. There will be no shortage of teachers in any school of the state.

Rawat said that the work of handing over appointment letters to 3,000 teachers is in progress. 1,500 LT teachers will also be given appointments in the coming months. He said that the state government is continuously resolving the problems faced in schools and colleges. E-learning, digital and smart classes will be created in schools, for which approval has been given.