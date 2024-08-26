Nagar Nigam officers beaten up by miscreants, employees go on strike

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Some College students are stated to have beaten up three officials of Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Nagar Nigam) in Palm City under Patel Nagar area. They allegedly beat up the officials for protesting against throwing garbage in a public place.

It is also alleged that the officials beaten up by the students included one inspector level officer and two supervisor level officials. It is also alleged that the clothes of the employees were also torn in the scuffle. In protest, the employees of the Municipal Corporation have gone on a work boycott against the assault. The employees are demanding the arrest of the students who have beaten the Nigam Officials.

Municipal Corporation Inspector Vishwanath has stated that for the last several days complaints were being received in Palm City that local people are throwing garbage in public places. On the complaint, two supervisors Amit and Prem were sent to the spot today morning and those who were throwing garbage in public places were stopped by them from throwing garbage. Meanwhile, two college students also turned up to throw garbage and were directed not to throw garbage in a public place. But the students allegedly did not listen to the supervisors and started abusing while insisting on throwing garbage.

Vishwanath said that, during this time the students also called several of their friends on the spot. The students also tore the clothes of the three employees while beating them. On the other hand, after this incident, all the employees of the Municipal Corporation are deeply anguished and have declared boycott of all the work. The employees are adamant that the work boycott will continue until the youths are arrested.