CBRI Roorkee played major role in designing Ayodhya Temple

Roorkee, 22 Jan: CSIR-CBRI (Central Building Research of India) Roorkee was involved in several aspects of the foundation design and retaining structure, structural design and health monitoring of the super-structure of the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. In addition, CBRI conducted a Multi-Channel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW) to estimate the shear waves and primary wave velocity. These are used as input for the site-specific ground response analysis for the estimation of the seismic design as per parameter. The team also conducted Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) of the site to find anomalies, water saturation zone and water table. Vetting of soil investigation schemes, liquefaction potential and foundation design parameters including the excavation schemes up to a depth of 13.5-15 metres was also done. Furthermore, it was involved in the determination of the interface of the coefficient of stones. Also, design vetting of stone retaining structures in Mandir premises (plinth level) and concrete at the eastern and southern sides. CBRI proposed the settlement monitoring of rafts and plinths, health monitoring of the structures and retaining walls including the scheme of the installation of sensors and data collection. Periodic data collection, site visits and inspection works were carried out by CBRI Roorkee’s Team.

Senior Principal Scientist in Geotechnical Engineering & Geo Hazards, Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh Chauhan stated that structural studies for the Ram Lalla Temple were carried out by Dr Debdutt Ghosh and his team, foundation design by Dr Manojit Samanta, and the Surya Tilak Project was led by Dr SK Panigrahi.

CSIR-CBRI took on the responsibility of the 3D structural analysis and design for the prestigious temple, designed by the renowned architect firm M/s CB Sompura from Ahmedabad. The institute conducted thorough material testing on Banshi Paharpur Sandstone and employed Finite Element Analysis for structural analysis. The design incorporates considerations for the Maximum Considered Earthquake and suggests modifications for structural safety under various scenarios. After analysing around 50 computer models, the chosen model, preserving the Nagara style of architecture, ensures both performance and architectural integrity. Proposed modifications enhance the structure’s architecture while maintaining safety against a 2500-year return period earthquake. Notably, the dry-jointed structure designed for a 1000-year lifespan consists solely of interlocked stone, without steel reinforcement. CSIR-CBRI’s innovative approach contributes to the enduring structural excellence of the temple.

The Institute has also worked for the Surya Tilak project in which it has developed an optical mechanical device that ensures the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla Idol on Ram Navami every year. The fabrication and installation of this device will be carried out by Rajendra Kotaria, MD of OPTICA, a Bengaluru-based company.

Dr Chauhan recalled that the bhumi pujan for the Ram Temple was performed by PM Narendra Modi on 5 August, 2020. On 13 August, 2020, CBRI Roorkee’s team conducted a Geophysical Survey which was led by Dr Pradeep Chauhan. The CBRI took responsibility for designing plinth structure of the Lord Ram Lalla temple such as Fire-Retardant water-repellent canvas for makeshift-structure, Ground Investigation and Foundation Design, and 3-D Structural Analysis, and suggested Design Modifications.

The design work was done at the CBRI laboratory. The team involved in the project was led by Dr Debdutt Ghosh under the guidance of Dr N Gopalkrishanan (ex-Director CBRI) and Prof Ramcharla Pradeep Kumar (Director, CBRI), and Hina Gupta. In other studies, the team included Dr Manojit Samanta, Kaushik Pandit, Dr DP Kanungo, Dr PKS Chauhan, Dr Anindya Pain, M Vinoth, and Dr RS Bisht.