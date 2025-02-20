CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits RIMC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College here, today, reaffirming the institution’s pivotal role in shaping the future leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

General Chauhan was received with full military honours and accorded a warm welcome by the Commandant, faculty, and cadets of RIMC. During his visit, he interacted with cadets and faculty, gaining insights into the carefully structured training, academic curriculum, and leadership development programmes at the institution.

In his address, General Chauhan lauded RIMC’s legacy of producing distinguished military leaders and emphasised the values of discipline, integrity, and service to the nation.

He appreciated the institution’s commitment to integrating modern education with military traditions, ensuring that cadets are well-equipped for future challenges. He also visited the Somnath Resource Centre & Museum, which showcases RIMC’s rich history and the contributions of its illustrious alumni to the nation. General Chauhan took keen interest in the exhibits, reflecting on the role of RIMC-trained officers in various military operations.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, he urged cadets to embrace technological advancements, strategic thinking, and adaptability to meet future security challenges.

As a mark of commitment to growth and resilience, General Chauhan planted a tree on campus. The visit concluded with cadets expressing gratitude for his inspiring words and reaffirming their dedication to upholding the values and traditions of RIMC.