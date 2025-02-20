House pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The State Assembly today paid tribute to former Prime Minister, the late Dr Manmohan Singh and to former MLA from Jwalapur, the late Chandrashekhar Bhattewale, who passed away since the last session.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh and also to former Jwalapur MLA, the late Chandrashekhar Bhattewale. Dhami said that the inspiration Dr Manmohan Singh left for society will certainly help people move forward. He added that Singh was a simple person with an extraordinary personality. His contribution was immense, and his death is an irreparable loss for everyone.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya also paid tribute to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, stating that although he is no longer among the people, but his personality continues to inspire everyone. He was the epitome of simplicity and seriousness. His contributions to the country would be remembered for generations. Dr Singh served as an economic advisor, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, and as Governor of RBI. The work he did to elevate the country is still evident in India’s economic system. In 1987, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, followed by numerous national and international accolades, highlighting his great stature.

Arya also paid tribute to former MLA Chandrashekhar. MLA Mohammad Shahzad, while paying tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, acknowledged the former Prime Minister’s efforts in achieving great economic heights for the country. Shahzad also paid tribute to former MLA Chandrashekhar, describing him as a very simple person. He expressed concern that the former MLA did not receive the state honours he deserved at the funeral, following which CM Dhami said that it is the government’s endeavour that the funeral of those who work in the society should be done with state honours. The CM announced in the House that whoever is a former MLA or has done notable work in the society, his funeral will be conducted with state honours. Shahzad also offered prayers for, both, Dr Manmohan Singh and Bhattewale to find a place in heaven.

Minister Satpal Maharaj, while paying tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, mentioned that his tenure as Finance Minister is considered historic.

MLA Pritam Singh added that the biography of Dr Manmohan Singh will guide everyone. He emphasised that the country has lost a personality it needed. He also remembered former MLA Chandrashekhar Bhattewale.