Celebrating Wildlife & Forest Conservation Week – A Call to Protect What Sustains Us

By Uttam Kumar Dalvi

From 1 to 8 Octobver, India observes Wildlife and Forest Conservation Week, a national initiative to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect the country’s rich biodiversity and forest ecosystems. This annual celebration brings together communities, government bodies, environmental organisations, and young citizens under one united cause: the conservation of wildlife and forests. This year’s theme, Coexist with Nature – Conservation Begins with Us, focused on building a sustainable relationship between humans and wildlife, encouraging every individual to take responsibility for the protection of natural habitats. The theme emphasises peaceful coexistence, habitat preservation, and collective action in addressing issues like deforestation, climate change, and species extinction.

Why This Week Matters: India is home to nearly 8% of the world’s biodiversity, hosting majestic creatures like the Bengal tiger, Asiatic elephant, snow leopard, and one of the largest forest covers globally. However, rising urbanisation, illegal poaching, and habitat destruction have pushed many species toward extinction.

Wildlife and forests are not only ecological treasures but also critical to the climate, livelihoods and cultural identity of millions of Indians. Forests act as carbon sinks, regulate water cycles, and provide food, fuel, and medicine to tribal and rural communities.

Celebrating this week is not just symbolic—it’s a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the environment that sustains us all.

As citizens, particularly in the face of climate crises and biodiversity loss, we can all contribute to conservation in meaningful ways:

Educate and spread awareness about endangered species and the importance of ecosystems. Avoid using products made from animal parts. Participate in tree plantation drives and clean-up campaigns. Volunteer with conservation NGOs or local forest departments. Report illegal wildlife trade or deforestation if witnessed. Practice sustainable living; reduce plastic use, recycle, and conserve water and electricity.

The Power of Youngsters in Conservation: The young generation, known for its tech-savviness, social awareness, and passion for activism, is playing a pivotal role in conservation efforts:

Using social media platforms to raise awareness and campaign for wildlife rights. Starting eco global environmental movements. Documenting species and reporting environmental changes. Participating in

promoting sustainable fashion, food choices, and zero-waste lifestyles.

Their involvement proves that conservation is not limited to experts – it’s a youth-powered movement with the potential to shape future policies and behaviour.

Government and NGO Initiatives: Various government departments such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, State Forest Departments, and bodies like National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) play key roles in monitoring, research, and protection efforts.

Non-governmental organisations like WWF-India, Wildlife SOS, Nature Buddy, PETA India, and others conduct Wildlife rescue operations, Anti-poaching campaigns, Environmental education programmes and Biodiversity mapping and research.

In collaboration, these agencies organise nature walks, exhibitions, awareness rallies, film screenings and school programmes during this week to engage the public, especially the youth.

A Shared Responsibility: The conservation of wildlife and forests is not the job of a few—it’s a collective national duty. From policymakers to schoolchildren, from scientists to cyclists, everyone has a role to play. Events like Wildlife & Forest Conservation Week serve as vital reminders that our well-being is directly tied to the well-being of nature. Let us pledge not just to celebrate this week but to live by its values every day—because when we protect nature, we protect ourselves and our future.

As part of celebration of the Wildlife Week a remarkable display of civic engagement and environmental awareness, the citizens of Dehradun came together for two significant events promoting conservation and ecological heritage this week.

Green Gandhi Jayanti at Khara Khet. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, cycling groups under the banner of the Pahadi Peddlers assembled at Khara Khet, a historic site known for its association with the Salt Satyagraha movement led by the citizens of Dehradun.

This year’s celebration was marked by inclusive participation from children, women, and elderly citizens, all joining hands to honour Gandhiji’s legacy and promote environmental sustainability. Cyclists and volunteers planted a wide variety of native trees such as Baniyan, Kanak Champa, Tamarind, Jamun, and others to foster biodiversity in the area. The Forest Department provided the saplings for the plantation drive and pledged continued support to similar eco-friendly initiatives in the future. Officials emphasised the importance of spreading awareness among the public to protect local ecosystems and biodiversity.

Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has been a consistent supporter of this initiative. Last year, he actively participated in the event and lauded the community’s commitment to preserving the ecological and historical significance of Khara Khet. Under his leadership, the District Administration has supported citizen-led green efforts across the region. Thanks to ongoing community involvement, Khara Khet has now been recognised by the local cyclist community as an Ecological Park. Each year, on Gandhi Jayanti, events are organised here to promote awareness about wildlife conservation and the protection of local flora and fauna and also they protect and maintain the plants.

Ride for Conservation 2025: Gaj Utsav Takes the Lead

Continuing the momentum, on 5 October, during Wildlife Conservation Week, the Nature Buddy group organised the Ride for Conservation 2025 under the theme Gaj Utsav, dedicated to the conservation of elephants—India’s national heritage animal.

A large number of cyclists took part in the rally, riding across key routes in Dehradun to spread the message of wildlife protection and raise public consciousness about the threats faced by elephants due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

The event was more than just a rally—it was a call to action for communities to take responsibility in preserving India’s wildlife. Participants carried banners, wore themed T-shirts, and engaged with onlookers, reinforcing the importance of co-existing with nature. The back-to-back environmental events in Dehradun—Gandhi Jayanti at Khara Khet and Ride for Conservation 2025—reflect a growing consciousness among citizens, organisations, and the administration. With the active involvement of the District Magistrate, the Forest Department, and community groups like Pahadi Peddlers and Nature Buddy, Dehradun are setting an example in grassroots ecological action. As these initiatives continue to grow each year, they serve as a reminder that meaningful change begins with collective community effort—one tree, one pedal, and one voice at a time. Whether it’s a pedal-powered rally or a spade in the soil, the message is clear: protecting nature is protecting us. The city has shown that real change doesn’t always need grand policy—it often starts with simple acts of care, repeated by many. When we coexist with nature, we ensure a future for all life—human and wild alike.