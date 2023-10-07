Centre approves assistance of Rs 1578 crores for Joshimath, CM thanks PM

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The Centre has approved assistance of Rs 1578.6 crores for repair and rehabilitation works in Joshimath. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this assistance.

It may be recalled that after the land subsidence and landslides in Joshimath, the state government had commissioned a study by various institutions so that the real reasons behind the calamity could be known. Along with this, Post Disaster Need Assessment was conducted to assess the damage caused by this landslide. This study has assessed a loss of Rs 1845 crores as a result of the natural disaster in Joshimath. On the basis of the report, the state government had sent a proposal to the Union Government seeking Rs 1845 crore.

The report on the security and rehabilitation works of Joshimath has been approved by NDMA. After which the Union Home Ministry has also approved the economic package for the stabilisation and rehabilitation works in Joshimath. After this approval, the rehabilitation work is expected to start soon in Joshimath.

Based on the proposal for the economic package, the Union Government will provide assistance of Rs 1578.6 crore, while the State Government will bear the remaining amount. The state government will bear the cost of land acquisition of Rs 91 crores. Also, out of the remaining Rs 1754 crores demanded by the state, the state government will also bear 10 percent share i.e. Rs 175.4 crore. The total cost burden on the state government for the land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families and persons will be around Rs 266.4 crores, while the Centre’s share will be Rs 1578.6 crores. It may be recalled that a high level meeting was held in the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the Joshimath case. The PMO had instructed the state government to work expeditiously on the rehabilitation and security of Joshimath. It was also stated that the PMO itself would monitor the work being done in Joshimath.

The state government has been receiving help from the Centre in this case ever since the disaster occurred. The Union Government has further approved the economic package for the rehabilitation and security of Joshimath. In such a situation, now all the work of rehabilitation, displacement, development and reconstruction of Joshimath can be expected to be taken up at the earliest.