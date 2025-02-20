‘Centre of Excellence for Temperate Fruits’ to be established in Chaubatia with GoI approval

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Feb: In line with the directives issued by the state’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, the Government of India has approved the setting up of a ‘Centre of Excellence for Temperate Fruits’ at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Garden, Chaubatia, Almora, under the centrally sponsored Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). A budget of Rs 671.62 lakh has been sanctioned for this project, and an official order has been issued. Minister Ganesh Joshi has expressed his gratitude to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for their support in securing this approval.

This project will be implemented in collaboration with the Indo-Dutch Netherlands Working Group, incorporating modern techniques for crop cultivation. The initiative will focus on temperate fruit crops, including apple, peach, pear, plum, and walnut. The approved proposal includes infrastructure development, training hostels, irrigation systems, polyhouses, sorting-grading units, demonstration blocks, and cold storage facilities. The state government will also support the establishment of a soil testing laboratory. The objective of this project is to enhance both production and productivity by adopting advanced farming techniques. Demonstration blocks will be developed for different crops to showcase innovative agricultural methods.

The Centre of Excellence will evaluate best agricultural practices and crop varieties and provide training to farmers through demonstrations, enabling them to adopt suitable farming techniques for maximum benefits.

Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that Uttarakhand has immense potential for temperate fruit cultivation, and this centre will play a key role in promoting advanced farming, research, and training in the state. Farmers will gain access to modern technologies and advanced agricultural practices, leading to higher yields and improved income. He emphasised that this initiative is a significant step toward strengthening the horticulture sector in the state. The project will equip local farmers with scientific knowledge for producing high-quality fruits and help them secure better market prices for their produce.

The Minister further mentioned that Rajkiya Udyan Chaubatia, already known for its horticulture laboratories and research activities, will now be developed into a premier Centre of Excellence. This initiative will boost the production of apples, pears, peaches, apricots, and other temperate fruits in the state.