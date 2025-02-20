CDS calls on CM Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Vidhan Sabha, here, today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister and the CDS discussed various important issues related to security and the upcoming programmes to be organised by the Army in the state.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a martial land. The state government is fully committed to giving more opportunities to the youth of the state in the defence sector and to strengthen the security and development of the state and nation.