Best-selling Authors Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal meet the Governor

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 19 Feb: Authors , Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal , met Lt General Gurmit Singh, the Governor of Uttarakhand, at Raj Bhawan, on Tuesday.

During their meeting, the author duo gifted all five of their published books – The Barabanki Narcos, Murder in the Bylanes, On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves, Fangs of Death and Codename Stallion – to the Governor who lauded the authors for their commendable commitment to their passion and their contribution to literature. The Governor had a unique take on all the titles and shared anecdotes from his experiences in the olive green. He also spoke about how the environment of Dehradun is conducive for writing.