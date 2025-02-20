Best-selling Authors Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal meet the Governor

By Our Staff Reporter
DEHRADUN, 19 Feb: Authors, Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal, met Lt General Gurmit Singh, the Governor of Uttarakhand, at Raj Bhawan, on Tuesday.
During their meeting, the author duo gifted all five of their published books – The Barabanki Narcos, Murder in the Bylanes, On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves, Fangs of Death and Codename Stallion – to the Governor who lauded the authors for their commendable commitment to their passion and their contribution to literature. The Governor had a unique take on all the titles and shared anecdotes from his experiences in the olive green. He also spoke about how the environment of Dehradun is conducive for writing.
Aloke Lal, who retired from the IPS as Director-General, recalled his time as Superintendent of Police in Barabanki from 1984 to 1986 where he spearheaded record hauls of illicit opium by the district police. The Governor also recalled his time in the neighbouring Faizabad region and how he had had a brush with Barabanki too. Talking about ‘Fangs of Death’, Maanas Lal told the Governor about the painstaking research that had gone into writing the book which is based on a murder case from Kerala. The Governor’s concern for wildlife came through in the interest he took in the book. ‘Codename Stallion’, the author duo’s latest offering, which talks about militancy in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh was also discussed. The Governor wished the authors well for their future endeavours and asked them to keep bringing pride to the state of Uttarakhand.