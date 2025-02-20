Yashpal Arya raises concern over Smart Meters

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 19 Feb: Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya raised the issue related to installation of smart meters in the state in the state assembly, here, today. He also highlighted growing protests across the state against the installation of smart meters.
Arya raised the issued the issue under Rule 58 related to adjournment of business to raise important issues. Arya criticised the government’s move, stating that Rs 1,500 crores are being spent on the project, raising concern over its necessity and execution.
Arya alleged that the central government is pressuring states to implement smart meter installation, which he believes will give companies unchecked control over electricity billing, allowing them to impose arbitrary charges on the public.
He further pointed out multiple flaws in smart meters, including network issues that could cause disruptions and inaccuracies in billing. Arya urged the government to reconsider the project, taking public concerns into account before proceeding with large-scale implementation.
Tilak Raj Behad also objected to installation of smart meters and described it as an unnecessary step. He said that most of the old meters are already working fine so there is no need to incur additional expenditure. He also alleged that the company assigned to install these meters in Garhwal region is already accused of corruption and claimed that two officers of the company are behind bars over corruption charges. The government wants to push privatisation of power distribution, he alleged.
Prem Aggarwal justifies installation of Smart MetersBy Our Staff ReporterDehradun, 19 Feb: Responding to the concerns raised by 13 Congress MLAs under the Calling Attention Motion under Section 58 of the proceeding rules, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal dismissed their concerns and claimed that the allegations of smart meters jumping to higher readings are totally unfounded. Calling the smart meter system completely transparent, Aggarwal reminded the House that digital meters in the state were installed ten years ago by the then Congress Government, and now the smart meters are being installed to ensure total transparency. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present during Aggarwal‘s response.Aggarwal further claimed that smart meters will not be installed in areas with internet connectivity issues. The Opposition members sought assurance from the Chief Minister that smart meters would not be installed in rural areas but were unsuccessful.Speakers on smart meters included Pritam Singh and Yashpal Arya and 11 other MLAs over a period of over two hours.