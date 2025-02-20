Yashpal Arya raises concern over Smart Meters

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya raised the issue related to installation of smart meters in the state in the state assembly, here, today. He also highlighted growing protests across the state against the installation of smart meters.

Arya raised the issued the issue under Rule 58 related to adjournment of business to raise important issues. Arya criticised the government’s move, stating that Rs 1,500 crores are being spent on the project, raising concern over its necessity and execution.

Arya alleged that the central government is pressuring states to implement smart meter installation, which he believes will give companies unchecked control over electricity billing, allowing them to impose arbitrary charges on the public.

He further pointed out multiple flaws in smart meters, including network issues that could cause disruptions and inaccuracies in billing. Arya urged the government to reconsider the project, taking public concerns into account before proceeding with large-scale implementation.

Tilak Raj Behad also objected to installation of smart meters and described it as an unnecessary step. He said that most of the old meters are already working fine so there is no need to incur additional expenditure. He also alleged that the company assigned to install these meters in Garhwal region is already accused of corruption and claimed that two officers of the company are behind bars over corruption charges. The government wants to push privatisation of power distribution, he alleged.