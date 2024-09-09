Centre to give Rs 400 crore for development of Khurpiya as smart industrial city: Vinay Shankar Pandey

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: The Union Government has approved construction of 12 industrial cities at 12 places in the country under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Under this, Khurpiya Farm located in Kichha of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand is to be developed as a smart industrial city. Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar stated that Rs 400 crore will be received from the central government to develop Khurpiya Farm.

He claimed that the as a result of development of Khurpiya as a smart industrial city, the youth of the state will get direct and indirect employment. Pandey said about the concept of Khurpiya Industrial Farm that there is a land holding of Rs 410 crores for the Amritsar Kolkata Corridor being developed on 12 hundred acres of land in Khurpiya. For the development of this, an amount of Rs 400 crores will be received from the central government. He also claimed that 7 major industries will be established in this industrial city, which includes automobile, manufacturing, pharmaceutical etc. companies. The Industry Secretary said that this will provide employment to 70 to 75 thousand people and it will prove to be a milestone for the development of the state.

He further said that it is the good fortune of the state that Khurpiya located Udham Singh Nagar has been chosen for this. He said that the work of developing the city will be started soon. He said that the DPR is approved and all the formalities have been completed. The construction work of this city will be completed within 2 to 3 years. He added that after the development of Khurpiya Farm of Kichha as an industrial area, the youth of the state will get direct and indirect employment. Along with this, the revenue of the state government will increase.