SBS University organized “Physiotherapy Day”-Transforming Lives One Step at a Time!

DEHRADUN, 7 Sept: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organized “Physiotherapy Day: Transforming Lives One Step at a Time” to celebrate World Physiotherapy Day and acknowledge the significant contributions of physiotherapists in enhancing health and well-being globally.

The event featured a workshop on Fascio Dynamics, where physiotherapists demonstrated essential transfer techniques for bedridden patients, such as those recovering from spinal cord injuries. The focus was on muscle re-education, control, and rehabilitation of gross and fine motor skills in conditions like cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, brain injuries, and strokes.

Prof (Dr) J Kumar, Vice Chancellor, inaugurated the event. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the critical role of physiotherapy in the treatment strategies for individuals suffering from long term COVID-19. He highlighted how physiotherapy addresses various symptoms and improves the overall well being of affected patients.

The workshop included insightful talks from experts. Dr. Maneesh Arora delivered a presentation on Myokinetics in Lumbar Dysfunction, discussing common causes such as heavy lifting and unexpected twists of the spine. Dr R Arunmozhi spoke on Myofascial Release techniques for the cervical area, which are crucial for relieving tension in the fascia surrounding the cervical spine. The event was attended by notable faculty members, including Prof (Dr) Reena Kumari, Dr Meghna Wadhwa, Dr Devashree Shah, Dr Maitri Chaturvedi, Dr Niranjan Shah, Lt (Dr) Mohit Bhatt, Dr Priya Kamboj, Dr Vishal Verma, and Dr Shiv Upadhyay, all of whom contributed to the success of this important day.