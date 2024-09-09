Grand GK Quiz Program U Genius 300 organized at Uttaranchal University by Union Bank of India

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 7 Sept: Union Bank of India organized the General Knowledge quiz program ‘U Genius 300’ for classes 8 to 12 in the auditorium of Uttaranchal University. Union Bank is organizing this program in 48 cities across the country.

The Chief Guest of this program was Jharna Kamthan, Director General of Education. Other dignitaries included Gaukh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Dehradun, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Environmentalist, Manish Agarwal, Regional Head, CBSE, Dehradun, Ankita Joshi, Vice President, Uttaranchal University, and Dr Amit Bhatt, Director, Uttaranchal Hospital & Diagnostic Centre were also present to grace the occasion.

The program started with an inspiring speech by the regional head of the Union Bank of India, Dehradun. 1300 students from Rishikesh, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Roorkee, Vikasnagar, and Haridwar participated in this program. The winner of the quiz program was the team of Oak Grove School, Mussoorie and the runners-up was the team of Montford School, Roorkee. The winning team will go to Banaras for the next stage- regional level.