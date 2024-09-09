Savin Bansal issues ultimatum to garbage collection firms on garbage disposal

DM Dehradun conducts surprise inspection of Nagar Nigam Office

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: District Magistrate Savin Bansal conducted a surprise inspection of the Municipal Corporation’s control room late last night. After this, he held a review meeting with the Municipal officials regarding garbage disposal and parking arrangements in the Municipal Corporation area, and other problems related to the Municipal Corporation and issued necessary directions.

Bansal also set up a control room in this regard and issued numbers to solve the problem related to the disposal of garbage under a concrete action plan. For complaints related to the Municipal Corporation, a landline number 0135 2652571 and mobile numbers 9084677355, 9259412340 can be contacted, through which all complaints will be computerised.

Bansal observed that the District Magistrate and Chief Municipal Commissioner will monitor the received complaints on a regular basis. He also issued instructions to start the exercise of automatic/mechanised parking on the vacant land in the Municipal Corporation premises. The DM also warned that in case the work of the contracted institutions for garbage disposal is not found to be in order, due action will be taken to cancel the contracts. He also directed the officials to continuously operate the control room established for monsoon for various complaints related to the Municipal Corporation. He made it clear that complaints related to sanitation system, garbage disposal, street lights and other functions of the Municipal Corporation can be registered at the control room.

The DM also directed that the allotted areas will be inspected at 6 am or 10 pm and a report will be submitted regarding sanitation, street lights, fogging, spraying of larvicidal (to kill mosquito larvae), status of garbage pickup at garbage points etc. For this, a patrolling team of 8 officers including Deputy Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Municipal Commissioner has also been set up.

The District Magistrate issued a 45 days’ ultimatum to the contracted agency for garbage pickup and directed that the route-wise and door-to-door garbage pickup coverage system should be significantly improved. The progress and the situation on the ground will be reviewed every 15 days. Action for license cancellation will be taken against the companies which are found to be negligent in this work and which do not improve their working system. At present, three agencies Econ Waste Management, Watergrace and Sunrise are engaged in garbage collection. The District Magistrate directed to promote the Municipal Corporation’s app, so that the public can also lodge their complaints through the app.

The DM also directed the municipal officers to plan and work towards building a multi-level automatic/mechanised parking in the Municipal Corporation premises to solve the problem of city parking and establish a proper system. Also, 15 places have been identified for multi-level automatic/mechanised parking in the city, on which action will be taken soon. Chief Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Gaurav Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Vir Singh Budyal, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Gopal Ram Binwal, Chief Municipal Health Officer Dr Avinash Khanna, Assistant Municipal Commissioner and related officials and personnel of the Municipal Corporation were present in the meeting.