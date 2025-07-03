CGST Commissionerate celebrates GST Day in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Jul: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Dehradun, organised an event today at the Department of Culture Auditorium, here, to celebrate GST Day 2025. This year’s theme, “GST – Simplifying Taxes: Empowering Citizens”, highlighted GST’s pivotal role in India’s economic growth, inclusive policies, and the vision of a self-reliant India.

The programme was inaugurated by the Principal Commissioner, Shubh Chintan, with ceremonial lamp-lighting. Children from the Children’s Home, ‘Apna Ghar’, captivated the audience with a melodious rendition of Saraswati Vandana. The event was attended by all officers and staff of the GST Commissionerate, representatives from trade and industry, and distinguished guests.

In his keynote address, Principal Commissioner Shubh Chintan highlighted the achievements of GST over the past eight years. He noted that GST has not only simplified and made the tax system transparent but also strengthened the country’s economic framework. Over 1.4 crore registered taxpayers are now part of the GST system. Digital initiatives like e-invoicing and e-way bills have elevated tax compliance transparency to new heights. The tax base has seen consistent growth, and a 12-13% increase in revenue collection has further propelled India’s economic progress.

Representatives from trade and industry, Pankaj Gupta, Rajeev Agarwal, and Chartered Accountants Mayank Agarwal and Ajay Khatter shared their experiences, emphasising GST’s benefits, particularly the ease of doing business and digital compliance. Their insights underscored GST’s significant role in empowering small and medium enterprises.

The cultural performances were a highlight, captivating the audience. Renowned classical singer Ambika Chakraborty mesmerised everyone with her soulful rendition, while the celebrated sitar maestro of the Banaras Gharana, Vishal Mishra, enchanted the auditorium with the magical notes of his sitar, adding a unique cultural vibrancy to the event.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Assistant Commissioner Rajendra Choudhary, who expressed gratitude to the officers, staff, trade and industry members, and the audience for their enthusiasm and support, which made the event a success.