Mahendra Bhatt formally re-elected as Uttarakhand BJP Chief

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Jul: BJP MP Mahendra Bhatt created history today by being re-elected unopposed as the President of the Uttarakhand BJP, becoming the first leader in the state unit’s history to secure a second consecutive term. Upon assuming charge, Bhatt unveiled the party’s ambitious slogan of ‘60-plus’ for the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP would register a hat-trick of victories in the state. At the same time, members were also elected today for the party’s national council.

Speaking at a function held here today in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and others, Bhatt stated that the party would soon announce its official candidates for the forthcoming Panchayat elections. He added that a strategy had already been prepared for nominating official party candidates for these polls, ensuring the maximum participation of active karyakartas. He emphasised the need for every active worker to contest and win in each Gram Panchayat. Stressing that the biggest challenge ahead was clinching a third straight win in 2027, Bhatt reiterated that the BJP, under the slogan “60-plus”, would script a historic victory. He underlined that India was progressing rapidly on the path to becoming a ‘Developed Nation’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Expressing gratitude to the party’s top leadership, Bhatt said he was honoured to be entrusted once again with the responsibility of leading the state unit. He acknowledged the consistent support of the party high command and credited the state in-charge for strengthening the organisation, which has led to the party’s present robust standing in Uttarakhand. Reflecting on the past three years, he noted the successful tackling of multiple political challenges.

On this occasion, Bhatt also criticised the Congress, claiming that the principal opposition party has failed in every political battle it faced. He said that the BJP had strongly countered opposition efforts, notably by securing victory on the Kedarnath seat. He also revealed that 22 lakh provincial members had been enrolled in the party, including 15,000 active members.

Bhatt’s unopposed re-election was formally announced by Central Election Officer Harsh Malhotra at the Provincial Council meeting held today. The nomination process for the post of state President and the National Council members had been held yesterday at the BJP’s state headquarters. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and senior leaders were present when Bhatt submitted his nomination papers to state Election Officer Khajan Das. Also present throughout the organisational election process were co-election officers Pushkar Kala, Meera Raturi, and Rakesh Giri, government appointees Jyoti Gairola, Subhash Badthwal, and Kuldeep Kumar, state Vice President Mukesh Kohli, state Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, and a large number of senior leaders and office-bearers.

Following the nomination process, Election Officer Khajan Das shared that Bhatt’s papers were filed in five sets, endorsed by ten different proposers. The prominent proposers included Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Garhwal Lok Sabha MP and National Media In-charge Anil Baluni, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, and Almora MP and Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta. Other signatories included State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajeya Kumar, former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Bansal and Kalpana Saini, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, former state President and MLA Bishan Singh Chufal, and MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Umesh Sharma Kau, Vinod Kandari, Ram Singh Kaira, Mahant Dilip Singh Rawat, and Brijbhushan Gairola.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that after Bhatt became state President, the party secured victory in all elections and significantly expanded its organisation. He noted that Bhatt’s journey from an ordinary worker to the helm of the state unit reflected his vast political experience and organisational acumen. Dhami stated that senior leaders had unanimously supported his nomination and expressed confidence in Bhatt’s leadership as he embarks on a second term.

Garhwal MP and National Media In-charge Anil Baluni said that BJP’s internal democracy was on display through this organisational festival, where every active and grassroots worker had the opportunity to participate in the election process. He announced the declaration of Mahendra Bhatt’s election and that of the National Council members.

Alongside his re-election, the list of elected National Council members includes senior leaders such as Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, former Chief Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, and Kalpana Saini. All eight filed nominations and were elected unanimously.