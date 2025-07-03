U’chal University signs MoU on establishing Skill Training Centre in Sustainability & Finance

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: In a significant step towards empowering students and professionals with future-ready skills, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenfinch Real Estate Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd (GREEC), today, to establish a dedicated “Greenfinch Skill Training Centre” on the university campus. The MoU was formally signed by Dr Anuj Kumar Rana, Registrar, Uttaranchal University, and Dr Amit Kumar Dass, Director & CEO of GREEC.

This specialised centre will offer skill-based training programmes in key areas such as energy management, carbon accounting, green solutions and sustainability-related courses, designed to enhance the employability and industry-readiness of both students and industry professionals.

Jitender Joshi, President of Uttaranchal University, that the University has always been at the forefront of such transformative steps. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands in the growing green economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, emphasised, “Market-oriented skills are the backbone of a modern workforce.” This centre will set new benchmarks in producing trained human resources who can meaningfully contribute to the development of the state and the nation.